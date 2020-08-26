Ramp And Lane Closures Scheduled For I-80/94 This Week

(Lake County)Watch for lane and ramp closures for I-80/94 this week.

The ramp from I-80/94 eastbound to Calumet Ave (Exit 1) southbound will be closed from approximately 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.today.

This closure is for a guardrail repair.

The ramp from I-80/94 westbound to southbound and northbound Indianapolis Blvd (Exit 2) will be closed from approximately 10 p.m. today to 5 a.m. on Thursday. This closure is for guardrail installation at new overhead sign structure.

There will be overnight lane closures on eastbound I-80/94 between mile marker 3 (Kennedy Ave) and mile marker 5 (SR 912/Cline Ave) beginning at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, to 5 a.m. on Friday.

The right two lanes will be closed to install a temporary traffic barrier on the shoulder between the eastbound I-80/94 mainline lanes and State Road 912/Cline Ave collector/distributor exit ramp/lanes at new overhead sign structure.

The eastbound I-80/94 ramp to southbound and northbound Cline Ave (Exit 5) will also be closed during this time frame.