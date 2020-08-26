Tropical storm-force winds from Laura have begun pummeling the Texas coast, near the Louisiana border.


Posted on: August 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Tropical storm-force winds from Laura have begun pummeling the Texas coast, near the Louisiana border.



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Tropical storm-force winds from Laura have begun pummeling the Texas coast, near the Louisiana border.


Posted on: August 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Tropical storm-force winds from Laura have begun pummeling the Texas coast, near the Louisiana border.



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.