Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1
Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1
Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.