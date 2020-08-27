North Carolina police supervisor disciplined for comment
A supervisor at a North Carolina police department has been disciplined after saying officers were about to “hammer” demonstrators protesting George Floyd’s death in June
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
North Carolina police supervisor disciplined for comment
A supervisor at a North Carolina police department has been disciplined after saying officers were about to “hammer” demonstrators protesting George Floyd’s death in June
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.