39 dolphins, 3 whales wash up on Mauritius after oil spill

Authorities say the number of dead dolphins that have washed ashore on the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has risen to 39, while residents are expected to protest this weekend against authorities’ handling of a disastrous oil spill

