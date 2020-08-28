AP PHOTOS: Pandemic casts pall over Muharram in Kashmir

For Nasir Hussain, observing the Muslim month of Muharram, which marks the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson in the battle of Karbala, is an article of faith.

But as the coronavirus spreads in Indian-controlled Kashmir, he and his extended family prefer to commemorate the holy days inside their home in the disputed region’s main city.

“We’ve to survive this epidemic to keep the mission of Imam Hossein alive,” Hussain, a business executive, said, explaining that the virus has not stopped them from mourning but only from going to community congregational halls.

On a recent humid August night, Hussain’s family sat in the brightly lit drawing room at their residence at Srinagar’s sprawling Dal Lake, attentively listening to a religious broadcast on cable TV. The preacher narrated the events at Karbala, the 7th century battle in present-day Iraq as Hussain’s family occasionally cried. They beat their chests and chanted religious slogans, part of the ritual to remember Imam…