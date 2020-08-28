‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Chadwick Boseman, who rose to screen prominence as the star of Black Panther, has died.

The 43-year-old actor, who before he donned the vibranium suit of Black Panther, earned raves for playing James Brown in Get On Up, Jackie Robinson in 42, and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in the biopic Marshall, had colon cancer, according to a post to his official Twitter account. His publicist confirmed his passing.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV.”

Boseman had not revealed his fight publicly.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continued. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Boseman died in his home with his wife and family, according to the statement.

Boseman’s first starring role in film came as Cleveland Browns running back Ernie Davis in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story in 2008.

In the spring, Boseman posted a video to social media to his Instagram to promote COVID-19 relief via the non-profit organization Operation 42. His gaunt appearance shocked fans, some of whom hoped his dramatic weight loss was merely preparation for a role.

By Stephen Iervolino and Mark Osborne

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Chadwick Boseman, who rose to screen prominence as the star of Black Panther, has died.

The 43-year-old actor, who before he donned the vibranium suit of Black Panther, earned raves for playing James Brown in Get On Up, Jackie Robinson in 42, and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in the biopic Marshall, had colon cancer, according to a post to his official Twitter account. His publicist confirmed his passing.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV.”

Boseman had not revealed his fight publicly.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continued. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Boseman died in his home with his wife and family, according to the statement.

Boseman’s first starring role in film came as Cleveland Browns running back Ernie Davis in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story in 2008.

In the spring, Boseman posted a video to social media to his Instagram to promote COVID-19 relief via the non-profit organization Operation 42. His gaunt appearance shocked fans, some of whom hoped his dramatic weight loss was merely preparation for a role.

By Stephen Iervolino and Mark Osborne

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.