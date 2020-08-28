Brazilian state governor suspended during corruption probe
A Brazilian court has temporarily removed Rio de Janeiro’s governor from office due to corruption charges and authorities say they’re carrying out scores of raids and more than a dozen arrests in the case
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Brazilian state governor suspended during corruption probe
A Brazilian court has temporarily removed Rio de Janeiro’s governor from office due to corruption charges and authorities say they’re carrying out scores of raids and more than a dozen arrests in the case
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.