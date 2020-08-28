Immunization clinic is Sept. 2 at Franciscan Health Hammond

Children in north Lake County can get up to date on their vaccinations at Franciscan Health’s immunization clinic, scheduled for 3-7 PM CST on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave.

Parents and caregivers should bring their insurance card and a copy of the child’s immunization records. Once you arrive at the immunization clinic, you should remain in your vehicle until it is time for the child to receive their vaccine. Social distancing and masking guidelines should be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can find the Indiana school immunization requirements by going online at www.in.gov/isdh/17094.htm.

To schedule an appointment, contact Marnita Mills and Misty Tidd at (317) 528-6374 or by emailing [email protected]. Financial assistance is available for those in need.