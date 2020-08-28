Media watchdog urges Libyan gov’t to release reporter
A media watchdog is urging Libyan authorities to immediately release a local journalist detained while covering recent anti-government protests in the capital Tripoli
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Media watchdog urges Libyan gov’t to release reporter
A media watchdog is urging Libyan authorities to immediately release a local journalist detained while covering recent anti-government protests in the capital Tripoli
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.