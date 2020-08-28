"Our hearts are broken": Marvel Studios, celebrities, react to the death of Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Minutes after the news broke that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had died at 43 after a years-long battle with colon cancer, social media was flooded with reactions from friends and fans alike.

Here are just some of them:

Marvel Studios: “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige: “Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger: ” We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman — an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo. We mourn all that he was, as well as everything he was destined to become. For his friends and millions of fans, his absence from the screen is only eclipsed by his absence from our lives. All of us at Disney send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Chris Pratt: “My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul.“

Chris Evans: “I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. “

Angela Bassett: “It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

Mark Ruffalo: “All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

Ryan Reynolds: “Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.”

Sterling K. Brown: “I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed.”

Brie Larson: “Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family.”

Jordan Peele: “This is a crushing blow.”

Jamie Foxx: “Please Jesus please… I know you know what’s best… but at this moment our hearts are writhing with so much pain… so to lose this beautiful black king renders me weak…please watch over his family and loved ones…. @chadwickboseman you have touched the lives of all of us… u will forever be remembered in the highest regard… REST IN POWER! our black king! Our black panther!”

Joe Biden: “The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Kamala Harris: “Heartbroken. My friend and fellow [Howard University] Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.”

Oprah Winfrey: “What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like.”

Kerry Washington: “A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power.”

Uzo Aduba: “Heartbreaking.”

DL Hughley: “…[H]e was not only a gifted actor, but a champion for equality and a role model to so many that had a superhero that looked like them. Rest Easy young man, you leave behind a beautiful legacy.”

Ice Cube: “I’m floored by this news, Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP.”

Gabrielle Union: “Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace.”

Issa Rae: “This broke me.”

Producer Matthew A. Cherry: “Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word.”

Major League Baseball: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come.”

By Stephen Iervolino

