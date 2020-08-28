UN calls for action to increase women in peacekeeping

The Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling on the U.N. and all countries to step up action to increase the number of women in military and civilian positions at all levels in the U.N.’s far-flung peacekeeping operations

