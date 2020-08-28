UN council approves cut in Lebanon peacekeepers as US sought


Posted on: August 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution cutting the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon and expanding its mandate to address U.S. and Israeli concerns about activities of the militant group Hezbollah in the area



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

UN council approves cut in Lebanon peacekeepers as US sought


Posted on: August 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution cutting the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon and expanding its mandate to address U.S. and Israeli concerns about activities of the militant group Hezbollah in the area



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.