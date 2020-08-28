Virtual format improves access to Leadership Northwest Indiana program

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest (PNW) announced that it will provide increased access to its hallmark Leadership Northwest Indiana program.

“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we can always find a silver lining in every situation,” Executive Director Sheila Matias said.

“We’ve been patiently waiting and being measured in our decision-making about the much-anticipated 2020-2021 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program. As we follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, as well as track local data, we have made the decision to deliver the LNI program virtually,” Matias said.

The team at the Leadership Institute is comprised of leadership professionals—both academic experts and leadership practitioners—who will guide participants through this customized leadership development experience.

The 10-month program aims to identify growth areas and pathways to become a more insightful, stronger leader. The program includes a 360-degree leadership assessment, unique one-on-one coaching, personal development plans, evidence-based presentations by leadership experts and a supportive network of leaders.

“The LNI program provides a deep dive into leadership practices, challenges and strategies,” Matias expressed. “While there will be some adjustments with the virtual format, what we know will remain the same is the amazing energy, the practical skill building, the camaraderie and the rich learning that our participants enjoy.”

Purdue Northwest Academic Director Rachel Clapp-Smith explained, “Because we no longer have to restrict the size of our LNI cohort to 20 participants, our program is now able to serve more leaders who are seeking to build their skills to become stronger leaders in the workplace, in the community and at home.

“This robust learning experience grounded in current research and proven practices is for anyone who wishes to participate from their virtual office located anywhere,” Clapp-Smith said.

The redesigned program is earning high praise from business leaders in every sector and you are invited to join this unique learning experience. To apply visit www.pnw.edu/leadership-institute.

Please contact the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest for additional details at (219) 989-2800 or via email at [email protected]