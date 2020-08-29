2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect barricaded

Authorities say two St. Louis police officers were shot and one of them was seriously wounded Saturday evening while responding to a report of a shooting on the south side of the city by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a house

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect barricaded

Authorities say two St. Louis police officers were shot and one of them was seriously wounded Saturday evening while responding to a report of a shooting on the south side of the city by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a house