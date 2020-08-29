Caravan of Trump supporters rallies in Oregon’s biggest city

A caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump has driven into downtown Portland to show their support of him in a part of the city that has been the site of nightly protests for three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Caravan of Trump supporters rallies in Oregon’s biggest city

A caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump has driven into downtown Portland to show their support of him in a part of the city that has been the site of nightly protests for three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis