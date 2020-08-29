Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in Portland
Fights broke out in downtown Portland as a caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump drove through the city, clashing with counter-protesters
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in Portland
Fights broke out in downtown Portland as a caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump drove through the city, clashing with counter-protesters
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.