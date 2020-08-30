Lebanon leaders name favorite for PM before Macron’s visit
Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany appears slated to become the crisis-stricken country’s next prime minister Mustapha Adib got the support of sever senior Sunni politicians Sunday
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Lebanon leaders name favorite for PM before Macron’s visit
Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany appears slated to become the crisis-stricken country’s next prime minister Mustapha Adib got the support of sever senior Sunni politicians Sunday
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.