Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in drive-by at Chicago restaurant


Posted on: August 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Chicago police say one person is dead and five others are injured after a drive-by shooting at a restaurant on the city’s far South Side



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in drive-by at Chicago restaurant


Posted on: August 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Chicago police say one person is dead and five others are injured after a drive-by shooting at a restaurant on the city’s far South Side



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.