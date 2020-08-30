Turkey marks 1922 victory over Greece amid Med tensions


Posted on: August 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Turkey is marking the 98th anniversary of the decisive War of Independence battle against Greek forces as the threat of a new conflict with Athens looms in the eastern Mediterranean



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Turkey marks 1922 victory over Greece amid Med tensions


Posted on: August 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Turkey is marking the 98th anniversary of the decisive War of Independence battle against Greek forces as the threat of a new conflict with Athens looms in the eastern Mediterranean



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.