Arrests made at Hong Kong protest a year after police clash
Police in Hong Kong have used pepper spray and made several arrests as dozens of protesters gathered at a subway station to mark the anniversary of a violent clash last year during anti-government rallies
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Arrests made at Hong Kong protest a year after police clash
Police in Hong Kong have used pepper spray and made several arrests as dozens of protesters gathered at a subway station to mark the anniversary of a violent clash last year during anti-government rallies
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.