Coronavirus updates: Global case count surpasses 25 million

Myriam Borzee/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 846,000 people worldwide.

Over 25.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The criteria for diagnosis — through clinical means or a lab test — has varied from country-to-country. Still, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica. The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 5.9 million diagnosed cases and at least 183,069 deaths.

Nearly 170 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, six of which are in crucial phase three trials.

Here’s how the news is developing Monday. All times Eastern:



Aug. 31, 5:16 a.m.

Global case count surpasses 25 million

The worldwide number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 is now at 25,236,271, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

At least 846,574 people around the globe have died from the disease.

The top five countries with the highest national tallies of cases are the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Peru, respectively.

The United States alone accounts for more than 23% of the world’s diagnosed cases.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.