In a story Aug. 28, 2020, about Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that police were responding to a domestic abuse call at the time

Correction: Police Shooting-Wisconsin-Handcuffs story

