Correction: Police Shooting-Wisconsin-Handcuffs story


Posted on: August 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

In a story Aug. 28, 2020, about Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that police were responding to a domestic abuse call at the time



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Correction: Police Shooting-Wisconsin-Handcuffs story


Posted on: August 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

In a story Aug. 28, 2020, about Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that police were responding to a domestic abuse call at the time



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.