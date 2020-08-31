DETECTIVES ARREST MAN FOR CHILD MOLESTATION

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of Richard N. PIECHOCKI (46 YOA) of Hudson Lake.

During the afternoon of August 24th, Deputy Wade Wallace was dispatched to a residence in Hudson Lake regarding a disturbance. While on scene, he was provided with information concerning recent events that involved female juveniles and an adult male subject who resides nearby. Later that evening, Deputy Wallace was dispatched to another residence in Hudson Lake regarding a sex offense. He met with the victim, along with her father and step-mother. After leaving that residence, Deputy Wallace went to another residence in Hudson Lake to meet with the mother of another sex offense victim.

In the following days, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division moved expeditiously as further information was learned. On August 26th, detectives executed a search warrant. On August 27th, detectives invited PIECHOCKI to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. That afternoon, Detectives Kristina Hynek and Gabe Struss proceeded to interview PIECHOCKI. Following the interview, PIECHOCKI was escorted to and housed in the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

On August 28th, Detective Hynek and La Porte County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Boehm collaborated to secure charges against PIECHOCKI. During the early afternoon, formal charges were signed by Judge Michael Bergerson.

PIECHOCKI has been charged with the following offenses:

Count I: Child Molesting, Level 1 Felony

Count II: Child Molesting, Level 1 Felony

Count III: Sexual Misconduct w/ a Minor, Level 4 Felony

Count IV: Sexual Misconduct w/ a Minor, Level 4 Felony

Count V: Sexual Misconduct w/ a Minor, Level 4 Felony

Count VI: Sexual Misconduct w/ a Minor, Level 4 Felony

PIECHOCKI remains housed in the LCJ. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond through La Porte County Superior Court I.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

Assisting: Detective James Lear

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.