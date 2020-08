Gaga’s masks, Weeknd’s advocacy and more top VMAs moments

Lady Gaga took the mask mandate seriously at this year’s MTV VMAs by making face masks her over-the-top fashion accessory

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Gaga’s masks, Weeknd’s advocacy and more top VMAs moments

Lady Gaga took the mask mandate seriously at this year’s MTV VMAs by making face masks her over-the-top fashion accessory