Illinois girl’s keen hearing credited with saving neighbor


Posted on: August 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A suburban Chicago girl who has hypersensitive hearing is credited with saving the life of a neighbor who became trapped under a car after slipping on ice last winter



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Illinois girl’s keen hearing credited with saving neighbor


Posted on: August 31st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A suburban Chicago girl who has hypersensitive hearing is credited with saving the life of a neighbor who became trapped under a car after slipping on ice last winter



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS