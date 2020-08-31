Illinois girl’s keen hearing credited with saving neighbor

A suburban Chicago girl who has hypersensitive hearing is credited with saving the life of a neighbor who became trapped under a car after slipping on ice last winter

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Illinois girl’s keen hearing credited with saving neighbor

A suburban Chicago girl who has hypersensitive hearing is credited with saving the life of a neighbor who became trapped under a car after slipping on ice last winter