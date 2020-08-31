Sheriffs slam governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

A plan by the governor of Oregon to use sheriff’s deputies from surrounding counties to help patrol Portland following the deadly shooting of a right-wing Trump supporter was sharply criticized by law enforcement

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Sheriffs slam governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

A plan by the governor of Oregon to use sheriff’s deputies from surrounding counties to help patrol Portland following the deadly shooting of a right-wing Trump supporter was sharply criticized by law enforcement