Australia policeman faces court over Indigenous man’s death
An Australian court has heard arguments in the case of a police officer accused of murdering an Indigenous man during an attempted arrest in an Outback township, including that the officer was treated for stab wounds after the shooting
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Australia policeman faces court over Indigenous man’s death
An Australian court has heard arguments in the case of a police officer accused of murdering an Indigenous man during an attempted arrest in an Outback township, including that the officer was treated for stab wounds after the shooting
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.