Current events push ‘Black Panther,’ Fox News to big ratings

A special airing of “Black Panther” after the death of star Chadwick Boseman was a bright spot for the broadcast networks in a ratings week otherwise dominated by Fox News Channel’s coverage of the Republican National Convention

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Current events push ‘Black Panther,’ Fox News to big ratings

A special airing of “Black Panther” after the death of star Chadwick Boseman was a bright spot for the broadcast networks in a ratings week otherwise dominated by Fox News Channel’s coverage of the Republican National Convention