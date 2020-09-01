Current events push ‘Black Panther,’ Fox News to big ratings
A special airing of “Black Panther” after the death of star Chadwick Boseman was a bright spot for the broadcast networks in a ratings week otherwise dominated by Fox News Channel’s coverage of the Republican National Convention
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Current events push ‘Black Panther,’ Fox News to big ratings
A special airing of “Black Panther” after the death of star Chadwick Boseman was a bright spot for the broadcast networks in a ratings week otherwise dominated by Fox News Channel’s coverage of the Republican National Convention
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.