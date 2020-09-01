Ex-candidate says Belarusians will no longer obey president

The former English teacher who ran for president as an opposition candidate in Belarus says she thinks the country’s authoritarian government will eventually succumb to public pressure and agree to enter discussions on a peaceful transition of power

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ex-candidate says Belarusians will no longer obey president

The former English teacher who ran for president as an opposition candidate in Belarus says she thinks the country’s authoritarian government will eventually succumb to public pressure and agree to enter discussions on a peaceful transition of power