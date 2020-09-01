Lawyer: Plea offer implicated Breonna Taylor in drug ring

A lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s family says a plea deal was offered to an accused drug dealer that would have implicated Taylor in a drug operation weeks after her death

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Lawyer: Plea offer implicated Breonna Taylor in drug ring

A lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s family says a plea deal was offered to an accused drug dealer that would have implicated Taylor in a drug operation weeks after her death