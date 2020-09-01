Police: LA deputies shoot, kill Black man who dropped gun

Authorities say Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a Black bicyclist they stopped for a traffic violation after he ran from them, punched one and then dropped a bundle that included a gun

