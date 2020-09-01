Portland protesters target city’s mayor amid rising tensions
Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland shifted their focus to the city’s mayor and set a small fire in the upscale building where he lives
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Portland protesters target city’s mayor amid rising tensions
Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland shifted their focus to the city’s mayor and set a small fire in the upscale building where he lives
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.