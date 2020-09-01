Rollover Update on I-65

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday Morning at 10:01 a.m. Preliminary investigation by Trooper Latiker indicated that the crash involved a semi tanker and a Nissan passenger vehicle. The tanker truck was loaded with 81,000 pounds of waste water. For unknown reasons, the driver of the passenger vehicle swerved into the tanker’s lane and made contact. The two vehicles became entangled, and the tanker overturned, rolling on top of the passenger vehicle and entrapping the driver. The crash occurred at the 258 mile marker of I-65 northbound just south of the exit for Ridge Road. All lanes of I-65 northbound are closed for investigation of the crash and removal of the vehicles. Indiana State Police are diverting all northbound traffic off at US Hwy. 30 and detouring traffic northbound on Broadway to get back on I-80/94.

Lake County Coroner’s Office determined that the driver of the passenger vehicle died of their injuries at the scene. Identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family.

Assisting at the scene: Waffco Towing, Lake County Coroner, Hobart Fire Department, Lake Station EMS.