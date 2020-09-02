2020 was the hottest summer on record for dozens of US cities

BY: KARMA ALLEN, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Some of the nation’s largest cities recorded their hottest climatological summers on record this year, including destinations like Phoenix, Tucson and Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

In Phoenix, the country’s sixth-largest city, residents saw average temperatures of about 96.7 degrees — almost 1.6 degrees above the previous summer record, the NWS said Wednesday.

Most of the country recorded higher than average summer temperatures this year.

Meanwhile, cities like Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Vero Beach, Florida, Flagstaff, Arizona and Sarasota, Florida, saw their hottest August temperatures ever.

Other cities, including Bridgeport, Hartford, and Miami, tied their previous summer temperature records.

Here is the list so far of the cities across the country that had the hottest summer on record:

Phoenix: 96.7°

Naples, FL: 84.6

Caribou, ME: 66.9°

Harrisburg, PA: 77.9

Tucson, AZ: 90.0°

Burlington, VT: 72.3°

Portland, ME: 70.5°

NYC – LaGuardia, NY: 79.5°

Providence, RI: 74.4

Charlottesville, VA: 78.8

Norfolk, VA: 81.3

Cape Hatteras, NC: 81.7

Manchester, NH: 74.4

Bradford, PA: 67

Dubois, PA: 70.3

State College, PA: 73.5

Tampa, FL: 84.8

Sarasota, FL: 84.6

Brainerd, MN: 71.1

