AP PHOTOS: Haitian center a refuge for transgender people

Prejudice and discrimination against transgender people is common in Haiti, but at least one organization is providing a haven where they can feel welcome.

The Kay Trans Haiti center in the capital, Port-au-Prince, provides lodging and care for up to 10 transgender people. Funded by a Spanish healthcare company and the United Nations Development Program, Kay Trans Haiti is open to transgender people who have been victims of verbal or physical abuse. It provides services including a psychologist free of charge, and allows residents to stay for up to a year.

Once people graduate from the center, the program pays their rent for up to a year, after which they must become self-sufficient.

Residents say the neighborhood surrounding the center has gradually become more accepting of them, creating a safe island in a city where they can often feel vulnerable and subject to abuse at any moment.

Haiti’s LGBT community continues to experience social stigma. Thousands of people in July…