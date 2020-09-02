Editorial Roundup: US

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:

Aug. 30

The Washington Post on Washington NFL team owner Daniel Snyder:

Just when you think there is nothing more Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder can do to debase what was once a winning, well-run and, yes, cherished sports franchise, there come disgusting new revelations. This time, it is the disclosure that the team’s broadcast department secretly produced tawdry videos of outtakes of a cheerleader photo shoot, allegedly for the enjoyment of Mr. Snyder and other male executives. The video — along with new allegations from more women who say they were exploited while working for the team and a customarily dismissive response from Mr. Snyder — underscores the need for the National Football League to conduct its own investigation and take appropriate action.

An explosive article by Post reporters detailed how revealing shots of cheerleaders who had posed for calendars — what one team executive…