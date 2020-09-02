New ‘Bachelorette’ promo shows BTS footage of Keke Palmer performing "Respect"

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV(LOS ANGELES) — ABC gave fans a two for one with the release of the latest promo for The Bachelorette.

Not only did the new clip give a glimpse into Clare Crawley’s upcoming season, it also shared a special BTS look at Keke Palmer recording a cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”

The video starts with a look back at the moment Crawley famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of The Bachelor.

“Never want my children having a father like you. I want respect,” she says just before Palmer’s rendition of the classic record begins to play.

Cut to the 39-year-old Bachelorette being showered in red rose petals while donning an elegant one-shoulder, floor length white gown. Between behind-the-scenes cuts of Palmer singing and dancing in the studio, clips of Crawley’s journey to find love appear on the screen, including a few of her locking lips with some lucky men.

The promo ends with Crawley playfully tossing a rose at the screen and smiling.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.