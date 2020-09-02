Ryan Murphy and husband David Miller announce birth of their son, Griffin Sullivan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Congratulations are in order for producer Ryan Murphy and his husband David Miller. They recently welcomed a baby boy into the world, their third child together.

Murphy and Miller share two other sons together, Logan and Ford, who are seven and five, respectively.

Posting a sweet photo Tuesday of Logan and Ford bottle feeding their little brother, Murphy announced the name of his newborn, writing “Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy.”

The American Horror Story creator shared more sweet details about his little one, adding, “August 18, 6 pounds 13 ounces.”

Murphy, 54, first revealed he had a little one on the way a little over two months ago in a piece for Architectural Digest. “We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August,” he announced at the very end of the the June story.

Murphy and Miller married in 2012 and, in that same year, welcomed Logan into the world just as, in his own words, right around the time “my career took off.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.