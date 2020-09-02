Video in Black man’s suffocation shows cops put hood on him


Posted on: September 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Video of a Black man who died of asphyxiation after being handcuffed, hooded and pinned down  by police was released Wednesday as activists demanded the officers be fired and charged in his death



