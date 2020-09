BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING..

* HIGH WAVE ACTION AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED... * STRONG RIP CURRENTS EXPECTED... * STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED... * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Thursday afternoon. West to northwest 10 to 20 mph Thursday night into Friday. This will result in waves 3 to 6 feet Thursday afternoon, building to 4 to 7 feet, occasionally to 9 feet, Thursday night.