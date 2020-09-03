Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo opens Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum 2020-21 season with virtual event

Two virtual and five in-person events featured in speaker series

WESTVILLE and HAMMOND, Ind. – Anthony Rizzo, first baseman for the Chicago Cubs, and Steve Wozniak, cofounder of Apple Computer, are among the prominent speakers headlining the exciting new season of the Purdue University Northwest (PNW) Sinai Forum.

Rizzo will open the season with a livestream discussion from noon to 1:15 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Sept. 19. He will be interviewed by Dan Plesac, a Crown Point native, 18-year Major League Baseball veteran and MLB Network analyst.

Rizzo’s talk is the first of two virtual events planned for fall 2020. The second is a livestream with Jonathan Rauch, a senior fellow with the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., discussing “On Free Speech and Cancel Culture.” Rauch’s event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. CDT on Sunday, October 11.

Both virtual events are free and available to the public thanks to the generous support of Sinai Forum’s sponsors. Pre-registration is required to view either the Rizzo or Rauch livestreams. Sign up at pnw.edu/sinai-forum.