New ‘No Time to Die’ trailer released ahead of November release

Nicola Dove © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.Fans of James Bond are getting another look into the latest installment with a new trailer for No Time to Die ahead of its November 20 release date.

The Bond franchise released the third preview of its 25th film today. The two-minute clip shows Daniel Craig in the title role engaging in his usual high-intensity stunts and spy missions, matched against villain Safin, portrayed by Rami Malek.

Lashana Lynch is also featured in her action-packed role as the newest elite 00 agent.

Secret missions and shoot-outs among sweeping landscapes shot all appear in the trailer as Craig ominously says in the opening line, “The past isn’t dead.”

Among the returning cast are Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as Blofeld and M, respectively, with Ben Whishaw reprising his role as Q and Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny.

No Time to Die marks Craig’s final appearance as Bond. It was originally scheduled for release in April, but the premiere date was pushed back to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme song, co-written and recorded by Billie Eilish, was released in January.

By Cillea Houghton

The mission that changes everything begins… #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/nBP6aUrwDy — James Bond (@007) September 3, 2020