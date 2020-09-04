Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County Receives $10,000 Sponsorship from Horizon Bank

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County (BGCLPC) remains committed to serving kids and families in a world that looks dramatically different than it used to. The organization proudly announces receipt of a $10,000 donation from Horizon Bank in support of its efforts.

Through a partnership with Michigan City Area Schools, BGCLPC is currently operating special daytime Clubs at Pine and Springfield Elementary Schools, in addition to its Charles R. Westcott Club at 321 Detroit Street. Club members in grades K-8 enjoy online learning support, fun activities and healthy meals. There is no charge to attend this program, and demand has been high. BGCLPC currently has a waiting list of more than 100 children, and is actively working to safely add capacity at all three Clubs. So far, program participants have managed to balance virtual learning, Club activities and BGCLPC safety procedures with relative ease. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com.

Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County at www.bgclpc.org.