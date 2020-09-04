Jameela Jamil calls out "ridiculous" rumors that she’s quarantining with Meghan Markle

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Jameela Jamil doesn’t know how some rumors start, but she’s always more than happy to set the record straight. However, a recent claim concerning her and Meghan Markle has left The Good Place actress scratching her head.

Recently, British tabloids have begun circulating a story that Jamil and her boyfriend James Blake are quarantining with Markle and Prince Harry under the same roof.

The body positivity activist shot the reports down on Wednesday. “Have seen 8 days of articles with increasingly ridiculous stories,” tweeted Jamil on Thursday, adding she’s only met Markle once. “None of which are consistent, none of which make sense.”

Then, in a separate post on Instagram, the Legendary host vented her frustrations over the treatment Markle received from the British press and how it’s now impacting other celebrities of color.

“Since the first time I spoke out against the UK (mostly tabloid) media over their racist behavior towards [Meghan,] I’ve been subjected to press harassment,” Jamil revealed. “Now they are hyperbolizing some relationship they have decided I have with her to make it seem as if i am saying these things out of ‘loyalty’ rather than because it’s right to call out misogyny and racism when you see it.”

The actress hopes that, by speaking out about the issue, she can convince more people not to believe every negative headline they read concerning the Duchess of Sussex.

“She’s the symbol of hope and power to be deconstructed before any of us get any delusions of grandeur,” maintained Jamil. “It’s almost as if they don’t have something important to talk about… like a pandemic, global economic crisis, climate disaster, political unrest….”

Singer Demi Lovato reacted with frustration to Jamil’s statement and commented, “This is mind blowing” before praising, “So proud of you for calling them out.”

By Megan Stone

