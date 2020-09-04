Labor Day Sales 2020: Browse the best in fashion, beauty, home and more

artisteer/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Labor Day is a great day to honor the American labor movement, indulge in some relaxing time off and, of course, shop.

Throughout the three-day holiday weekend, brands are offering deals on everything from fashion and beauty favorites to some of the best home goods.

While sale announcements are still rolling out, there are several retailers that have already started to spill the details.

Check out some of the deals below:

Fashion

Target: Stock up with 20% off select clothing and shoes for Target’s Summer Send-off Sale.

Old Navy: Score up to 50% off storewide Aug. 25 to Sept. 3.

Levi’s: Get 40% off on women’s and kid’s jeans at Macy’s from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7.

Rebecca Minkoff: Get up to 75% off all sale items.

Eloquii: Starting Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, snag up to 60% off the entire site.

Sterling Forever: The jewelry retailer is offering 20% off a $75 purchase with code SHINE20. Or, get 30% off a $150 purchase with code SHINE30 from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7.



Boden: Get 20% off using code K7L9 now until Sept. 7. Also, enjoy up to 15% off on the following Tuesday and 10% off the next day on Wednesday.

The Outnet: Get 20% off bestsellers Sept. 4 – Sept. 7.

Men’s Warehouse: From Sept. 3 – Sept. 7 sport coats start as low as $69. Suits start at $89, shoes 30% off and tees and Polos start at $19.99. Plus, the store is offering extra 30% off clearance.

Ted Baker: Take an extra 20% off sale items from Sept. 1to Sept. 13.



Kendra Scott: Get 20% off site and storewide from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8.

JanSport: From now until Sept. 30, save 24% off site wide on back-to-school essentials.

Jade Swim: Score 30% off everything sitewide from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7 when you use code LABORDAY.



Beauty and Hair

KKW Beauty: Get up to 60% off select products and 20% off sitewide (some exclusions apply) from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7.

PUR Cosmetics: From Sept. 3 to 7, 2020 buy one, get one 50% off sitewide using code LABORDAY20.

African Pride: The hair care brand is giving 25% products off at Sally Beauty Aug. 23 to Sept. 30 online and in stores.

LORAC: Score 25% off at Amazon.com on select items from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

Stila Cosmetics: From Sept. 4 to Sept. 7 get free priority shipping on orders $50 and up. Plus, get a free deluxe huge mascara with any order with code HUGE. Additionally, if you try products using YouCam, you will get a pop-up code for 20%, which will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30.

Kate Somerville: Snag a free Goat Milk Cleanser with any $68 online purchase with code LABORDAYGM.



Viktor & Rolf: Get 60% off on select scents Aug. 28 to Sept. 7 online.

Anisa Beauty: Get 25% off sidewide through Labor Day weekend.

La Roche-Posay: Score 15% off all orders of $65+ Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

Perricone MD: Enjoy Perricone MD’s semi-annual sale now through Sept. 6 with 25% off sitewide and 50% off supplement when you use code ANNUAL25.

Summer Fridays: Get exclusive new Labor Day bundles starting Sept. 4.

CHI Haircare: Save 25% off site wide on any online purchase Aug. 14 – Sept. 7 when you used code BTS25.

Olay: Get 50% off clearance items with code OLAY 50 Sept. 4 to Sept. 8.



It Cosmetics: From Sept. 4 to Sept. 7 enjoy 20% off when you spend $50 or more and 25% off when you spend $100 or more.

Home

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to $100 off select Dyson vacuums, $100 off select Shark vacuums, 30% off large Yankee Candle jars and more.

Macy’s: Enjoy 65% off cookware essentials.

Martha Stewart Collection: From Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 get 65% off on Martha Stewart Collection quilts and bedspreads at Macy’s.

Frontgate: Save up to 50% off sitewide on select items from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7.

Allswell: Get 15% off Luxe and Supreme offerings and 20% off everything else — excluding bed frames, toppers and Littles, from Aug. 20 to Sept. 8. Use code PERFECTROOM.

Crane & Canopy: Receive up to 70% off on bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

West Elm: Get 30% off purchases of $3,500 or more, 20% off $500 or more, 25% off $1000 or more and 15% off $150 or more through Labor Day weekend.

Modsy: The interior design service brand is offering up to 30% off furniture and decor from Sept. 3 – Sept. 8.

QVC: Get $100 off Dyson’s Cordf-ree Vacuum through Labor Day weekend.

Crate & Barrel: From now until Sept. 9 save up to 20% off upholstery and 15% off upholstery at Crate and Kids

Amazon Home: Save big on everything from vacuum cleaners to air purifiers from brands such as Bissel, Molekule and Toshiba from Aug. 3 – to Sept. 6.

Sleep Number: Save $500 on the new Sleep Number 360 smart beds and up to 20% off select Sleep Number bedding now until Sept. 14.

Raymour & Flanigan: Get up to 15% off on purchases under $2,500 and 20% off purchases over $2,500.

The Home Depot: Save up to 40% off select patio furniture, appliances, kitchenware and more.

Electronics and Tech



Amazon: Save up to 50% off on select electronics as well as across all other categories.

Google: Enjoy $100 off the Google Home Max now until Sept. 10.



Lenovo: Save up to 40% off ThinkPads and tablets for less than $200 from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14.



GameStop: Get up to 50% off on games including Resident Evil 3, Mortal Kombat II, Doom Eternal and more.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.