New Reese’s snack cakes coming in December

Hersey/Reese’sBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Reese’s has a message for candy fans: let them eat cake.

Hershey concocted a new spin on a simple snack cake that combines the classic cult-favorite chocolate and peanut butter flavors of Reese’s candy.

The company is marketing the cakes as a “first-of-its-kind mid-morning cake treat by the Reese’s brand.”

According to the brand, “research shows 83% say they have indulged in dessert before noon in the past month, so we had a crazy idea — give Reese’s fans permission to have cake as a mid-morning snack whenever they want.”

“We wanted to create the perfect treat for Reese’s fans to satisfy that mid-morning sweet tooth,” Mike Orr, Hersey snacks brand manager, said in a statement. “We know that sometimes you just don’t want to wait until lunch — that’s how Reese’s Snack Cakes were born!”

The morning treat is made with real milk chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter creme and comes in a two-cake pack.

The sweet treats will be available for $1.99 a pack and hit shelves at convenience stores nationwide in December.

