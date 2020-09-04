Nina Dobrev pens hilarious birthday roast for boyfriend Shaun White

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation(LOS ANGELES) — If it’s true what they say, that the couple that laughs together, stays together, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have a very promising future.

On Thursday, Dobrev, 31, took to Instagram to wish her snowboarder boyfriend, Shaun White, a happy 34th birthday in the form of a hilarious roast.

Alongside a snapshot of the couple, the Vampire Diaries alum wrote, “To the most untalented, humorless, least athletic, least coordinated, least gifted and least favorite person…. happy birthday @shaunwhite. hang in there. one day you will accomplish something. #dontgiveup.”

With three Olympic medals, White is far from unaccomplished which makes it clear that Dobrev was simply joking around.

The couple’s relationship is fairly new as they have only been dating since March and, based on the post, they seem to still be going strong.

By Danielle Long

