NIPSCO Awards $50,000 in Public Safety Education and Training Grants

Sixteen organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout northern Indiana. This year, NIPSCO has granted a total of $50,000. Over the past three years since this grant program was initiated, a total of 44 projects were funded, totaling $150,000 in grant donations.

This year’s local recipients include:

• Pines Fire Department, Energy Saving Safety through Lighting

• Union Volunteer Fire Department, Vehicle Stabilization

• Portage Fire Department, PFD PR and Training Grant

• The MAAC Foundation Inc., First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day

• Dunebrook Inc., Prevent Child Sexual Abuse Education

For more information visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.