The super-suit makes the man…a jerk, says ‘The Boys” Homelander, Antony Starr

Jasper Savage/Amazon Prime(NEW YORK) — Today, Amazon Prime unveils the second season of its skewed-view superhero show The Boys. The series centers on an Avengers-like group of superheroes who, for the most part, are anything but heroic.

The leader of The Seven is the super-powered red, white and blue-clad Homelander, and while his public persona projects everything righteous about the good ol’ U S of A, privately, he’s is a murderous, sociopathic mess.

Antony Starr plays the anti-heroic hero, who this season tries to bond with his son, go after the show’s titular superhero hunters, and deal with his own flagging popularity thanks to the arrival of a new member of the team: the mysterious Stormfront.

Starr tells ABC Audio that just getting on his muscled super-suit is enough of a motivation to get into character.

“Yeah, I mean honestly, you just get that suit on, and it makes you look like you’re carrying watermelons under your arms, and my boobs go out. It’s just becomes this ridiculous frame, and then I got the American flag on my back [as a cape].”

He adds with a laugh, “I feel like I should just be walking around like I’m at a Bruce Springsteen concert going, ‘USA! USA! USA!’ So yeah, I feel like the outfit makes me Insta-Idiot. More than any other costume, it just sort of sets you up to be a douche.”

Season 2 of The Boys, which also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Giancarlo Esposito, is now available for streaming.

By Stephen Iervolino

